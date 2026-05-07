The Future of Storm Detection with Anirudh Rao | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Anirudh Rao, an eighth grader from Colorado whose innovations earned him a spot as runner-up for the prestigious Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, which recognizes young leaders making a meaningful impact on their communities and the environment.

Anirudh explains his invention Revere, which increases warning times before tornadoes from 13 minutes to 40 minutes. He also discusses his work to create a more efficient ice-melting road surface, a wound care solution for disaster zones, and a moisture-powered battery, and why much of his work is fueled by his interest in the climate.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/7/26)

