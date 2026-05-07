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Teen Scientist

The Future of Storm Detection with Anirudh Rao | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Anirudh Rao, an eighth grader from Colorado whose innovations earned him a spot as runner-up for the prestigious Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, which recognizes young leaders making a meaningful impact on their communities and the environment.

Anirudh explains his invention Revere, which increases warning times before tornadoes from 13 minutes to 40 minutes. He also discusses his work to create a more efficient ice-melting road surface, a wound care solution for disaster zones, and a moisture-powered battery, and why much of his work is fueled by his interest in the climate.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/7/26)

Tags
Teen Scientist Anirudh RaoTornadosevere weatherClimate ChangeYouth
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
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