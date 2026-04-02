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Teen Scientist

"The Exploration of Curiosity" with Kate Hartney | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

On this episode, Abigail Wood sits down with Kate Hartney of the Da Vinci Science Center to explore their work to bring science to youth regionally and encourage them to pursue their curiosity.

Kate shares her mission to her current role and her love for investing in STEAM education at a time when it's so vital. She shares how their District Connect program reaches local students and gives a glimpse at their permanent exhibits.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/2/26)

Tags
Teen Scientist Kate HartneyDa Vinci Science CenterSTEMEducation
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
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