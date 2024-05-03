Seeing Science All Around You: Local and Global Solutions with Elizabeth Djajalie | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra talks with Elizabeth Djajalie, a high school senior from Alaska whose work to count and preserve sockeye salmon locally has earned her international recognition. They discuss the process of counting the fish using eDNA and the continuation project that will now follow.

Elizabeth also discusses her other involvements and hobbies, including founding a math club at her high school, hosting a Future Women of STEM podcast, and artistic interests.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/2/24)