On this episode, Olivia Mattson talks with Deanna McCann, a student at Liberty High School who helped start the Little Things club, which provides birthday boxes to children in foster care. Deanna shares what sparked the club's creation and what their process is for creating gift boxes.

Deanna also talks about ways to shop for gifts as a teen — or a club — on a budget, and why the intention behind a gift is what makes it truly special.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/26/26)

