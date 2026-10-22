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Teen Money Matters

"Starting Young Is the Greatest Superpower" with Maheen Syeda | Teen Money Matters

By Olivia Mattson
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
Karolina Grabowska
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Pexels

On this episode, Olivia Mattson is joined by Maheen Syeda, co-founder of Learn Profit, an initiative in India working to make financial literacy normal for every young person. Maheen shares how the organization was sparked and how it feels to be such a valuable resource for students around the world.

Maheen breaks down common financial terms, from compound interest and pay slips to loans and credit cards. She explains why becoming financially literate early matters and shares tips for creating good money habits.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/22/26)

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Teen Money Matters Maheen SyedaLearn Profitfinancial literacyEducation
Olivia Mattson
Olivia Mattson is a 10th grade student at Liberty High School. She hosts WDIY's Teen Money Matters show as part of the Youth Media Program.
See stories by Olivia Mattson
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