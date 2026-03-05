"Don't Let Anybody Tell You You Can't" with Trinette Singleton | Teen Connect

Helen Cox sits down with Trinette Singleton, former Principal Dancer with Joffrey Ballet, one of the world's premier dance companies. She recalls the performance that sparked her love for dance and her persistence despite other people's opinions.

Trinette shares some of the most rewarding parts of her career, from performing to teaching and choreographing, emphasizes the importance of the arts in education, and shares advice for young people pursuing their passions.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

