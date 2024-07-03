© 2024
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: The Merry Wives of Windsor

By Jason King Jones
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:32 AM EDT
The Merry Wives of Windsor runs from June 26 to July 7 at the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones discusses a truly unique Shakespearean play, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and how it is a prototype of the modern sitcom.

The Merry Wives of Windsor will be performed at the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 26 to July 7. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
