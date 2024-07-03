Shakespearean Insights: A New Category of Shakespearean Plays — Romances

Jason King Jones talks about how William Shakespeare's first collection of plays, the First Folio, have traditionally been divided into three categories: comedies, histories, and tragedies. But modern practitioners often list a fourth category for his plays that do not easily fit into the original paradigm — romances. These plays often feature the most complex characters and nuanced plots, including one being produced for the first time this year at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Cymbeline.

