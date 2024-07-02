© 2024
Shakespearean Insights: Music Inspired by Shakespeare

By Jason King Jones
Published July 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EDT
A bride and a groom in front of guests at a wedding.
Andreas Rønningen
/
Unsplash
The wedding march played at nearly every nuptial courtesy of Felix Mendelssohn is just one example of muss inspired by William Shakespeare that permeates our culture today.

Jason King Jones talks about the music inspired by William Shakespeare that permeates our culture, from contemporary adaptations like the recent Beatles-inspired take on Much Ado About Nothing called These Paper Bullets to the wedding march that is played at nearly every nuptial courtesy of Felix Mendelssohn.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Shakespearean Insights Shakespearean InsightsPennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalWilliam Shakespeare
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
