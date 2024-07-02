Shakespearean Insights: Nelson Mandela and Shakespeare

Jason Kind Jones talks about a rare book that the British Library recently displayed from Nelson Mandela. The activist and lawyer reportedly kept The Complete Works of William Shakespeare with him during his imprisonment on South Africa's Robben Island. The book was a source of inspiration for Mandela during a time when newspapers were banned and letters from loved ones were rare. Mandela would often read aloud from the book to other prisoners, which is noteworthy considering Mandela grew up 6,000 miles from Britain and English was never his mother tongue.

