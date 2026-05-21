Existence as Resistance with Magnus Mateo | Restoring Petals

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson welcomes Magnus Mateo, a genderfluid, neurodivergent poet, performer, and event organizer, to explore how they fell in love with sharing their work and what creativity looked like during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magnus shares how he uses poetry as an outlet as well as the intersection of writing and community advocacy. Through their poem 'Ode to Restoring Petals,' Magnus shares how emotions like grief and healing show up in his work and how it feels to look back on work from difficult times.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 5/21/26)

