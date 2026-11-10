"Art Can Carry You Through" with Lynn Donnelly | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Lynn Donnelly, a local artist, to explore how discovering art as a young person helped them settle into their queer and disabled identities and the early memories that have shaped who they are today.

Lynn shares some of the teachers and inspirations that have shaped their work and talks about the local spaces that have supported them throughout their journey, as well as how selling art has impacted how they think about creating.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/10/26)

