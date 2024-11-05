"Climate Change Transcends Borders" with Christian Martinez | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Christian Martinez, Environmental Planner for the LVPC, about the Greater Lehigh Valley Greenhouse Gas Inventory. They explain how the results from this analysis will inform their Climate Action Plan.

The group discusses the LVPC's collaboration with Carbon and Warren Counties and Christian talks about comparing our region's emissions to other regions'. He also explains how emissions are measured, and Becky and Matt talk about where we go from here.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)