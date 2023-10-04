Investing in a Smooth Transportation Network with PennDOT's Brian Hare | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Brian Hare from PennDOT to discuss the transportation plan serving as a blueprint for the region's roadways.

The group discusses Lehigh Valley roads and highways, their maintenance, and the money and work that goes into keeping traffic moving smoothly.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 10/2/23)

