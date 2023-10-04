© 2023
Plan Lehigh Valley

Investing in a Smooth Transportation Network with PennDOT's Brian Hare | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Brian Hare from PennDOT to discuss the transportation plan serving as a blueprint for the region's roadways.

The group discusses Lehigh Valley roads and highways, their maintenance, and the money and work that goes into keeping traffic moving smoothly.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 10/2/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
