Development Booms, Housing Types, and Civil Dialogue with LVPC's Joey Dotta | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about housing and development with LVPC Regional Planner Joey Dotta.

The group discuss the large number of both residential and non-residential proposals that have been made in the first half of the year, why lease rates, rents, and home prices are still so high, shifting types of housing types, and why civil discourse is needed when having community conversations on these issues.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)