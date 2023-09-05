© 2023
Development Booms, Housing Types, and Civil Dialogue with LVPC's Joey Dotta | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published September 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about housing and development with LVPC Regional Planner Joey Dotta.

The group discuss the large number of both residential and non-residential proposals that have been made in the first half of the year, why lease rates, rents, and home prices are still so high, shifting types of housing types, and why civil discourse is needed when having community conversations on these issues.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
