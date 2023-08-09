© 2023
The 'Stuff Economy' Takes Flight: Airports, Air Cargo and More with LNAA's Tom Stoudt | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

Together, they talk about the of e-commerce, the growth of our "stuff economy," how all of this commercial activity is affecting air cargo at Lehigh Valley International Airport, and what it means for the region's growth in the future.

Then, in the "overtime edition," Greg, Becky, Matt, and Tom talk about the airport's new terminal connector and TSA security checkpoint, Allegiant Air's service to and from ABE, the new Landline bus service, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
