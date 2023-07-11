Crafting a Balanced Approach to Transportation Options with LVPC's Hannah Milagio | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about the recently-conducted Transportation Needs Assessment survey with Hannah Milagio, LVPC Program Associate for Community Engagement.

They discuss the survey's results, how the community desires a balanced approach to funding resiliency, transit, infrastructure, and walking and biking options, how COVID-19 has changed people's priorities, what it takes for a bike or scooter-sharing program to be truly viable, and how the survey will influence the LVPC's upcoming work.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/10/23)