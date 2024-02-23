© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Perspectives

Four Perspectives of Our First President with Jeffrey Finegan | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:48 AM EST

On this episode, John Pearce is joined by Jeffrey Finegan, the author of the "I Knew George Washington" book series, to celebrate our first President's birthday.

They discuss the "I Knew George Washington" series, which is told from the points of view of different individuals in Washington's life. The fourth and latest installment tells the story from a fun — and young — new perspective.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/22/24)

Tags
Perspectives Jeffrey FineganI Knew George Washington SeriesAuthorHistoryGeorge Washington
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content