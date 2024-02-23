Four Perspectives of Our First President with Jeffrey Finegan | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce is joined by Jeffrey Finegan, the author of the "I Knew George Washington" book series, to celebrate our first President's birthday.

They discuss the "I Knew George Washington" series, which is told from the points of view of different individuals in Washington's life. The fourth and latest installment tells the story from a fun — and young — new perspective.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/22/24)