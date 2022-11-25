© 2022
Perspectives

Recognizing Native American Contributions and History with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

Published November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
John Pearce welcomes Carla Messinger, a Lenape descendant and Director, Cultural Educator, Consultant and Preservationist at Native American Heritage Programs, for a conversation about the many facets of Native American life - then and now.

They talk about the origins and many contributions of Native Americans to our society, and also why Native Americans are "invisible," despite the fact that they live, work and play amongst us.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
