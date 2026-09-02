Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 9/2/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

If you think the American Revolution was simply a matter of Patriots versus British troops, history has a much more complicated story to tell.

On September 13, the Daniel Boone Homestead continues its Fall Lecture Series with historian Aaron Sullivan and “The American Revolution in Pennsylvania.” The lecture begins at 2 p.m.

Sullivan will tackle a fascinating—and difficult—question: Was it possible to sit out a violent revolution?

During the American Revolution, neutrality was not always an option. Sullivan will take us back to Pennsylvania during the British military occupation of Philadelphia and explore the experiences of Americans who tried to survive the war without taking one side or the other. What happened when your neighbors, soldiers, or political leaders demanded that you declare your loyalties? And what did neutrality actually mean when a war was being fought all around you?

It’s a chance to look beyond the famous battles and famous names and consider the ordinary people caught in the middle of one of the most turbulent periods in American history.

That’s September 13 at 2 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Homestead in Birdsboro.

For more information, visit thedanielboonehomestead.org.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that’s a little different? How about my favorite combo: dinner, history, and George Washington?

On September 3, the Longswamp Township Historical Society in Mertztown presents historian Michael Jesberger and “The Commanding Presence of George Washington.”

Now, this isn’t your typical history lecture. Jesberger takes a closer look at Washington as a military leader—his character, charisma, leadership, and the remarkable presence that helped hold the Continental Army together during the critical year of 1776.

And here’s my date-night suggestion: make an evening of it. Start your night with dinner at the Bowers Hotel Incorporated in Mertztown. Bowers Hotel has been a local landmark since 1820, so you can begin your evening surrounded by a little history of your own. The restaurant is located at 298 Bowers Road and serves dinner and drinks.

Then head over for Michael Jesberger’s presentation at 6:30pm and spend the evening talking about the people, decisions, and personalities that shaped the American Revolution.

And maybe that’s what makes this such a great date night: you’re not just going out to dinner or sitting through a lecture. You’re experiencing a little piece of the past together—and you’ll have plenty to talk about afterward.

So, September 3: dinner at the historic Bowers Hotel, followed by “The Commanding Presence of George Washington” with Michael Jesberger.

Family-Friendly Activity

Celebrating 250 years of American history continues!

This weekend, on September 5, Upper Milford Township and the Upper Milford Township Historical Society are hosting America’s 250th Parade and Celebration.

The festivities begin with a parade through the township and continue at Lenape Park, where there will be plenty for the whole family. Enjoy music from Old Tyme Music and Kelly Planer and the Perks, along with food trucks, children’s games, and even an old-fashioned cake walk.

But the real highlight will be a reenactment of the reading of the Declaration of Independence, recreating the kind of public reading that took place 250 years ago.

It’s history brought to life—and a wonderful way for families to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary together.

So mark your calendar for September 5 in Upper Milford Township for America’s 250th Parade and Celebration!

Save the Date

And finally, let’s talk money!

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Hellertown Historical Society is taking a look at a very practical question: How did the American colonies pay for a revolution?

Please save the date of October 15 at 7 p.m., Talks in the Tavern presents “The Colonial Beginnings of American Currency,” with Quakertown resident John Ambrose.

Before the United States had a national banking system, financing a war and conducting everyday commerce was a complicated business. Ambrose will explore the evolution of early colonial paper currency and the fascinating people whose names appear on those notes.

And these weren’t anonymous pieces of paper. Colonial notes were hand-signed in ink, often by prominent citizens who were also involved in the struggle for independence. You’ll hear their stories and have a chance to examine actual colonial notes and explore the role that money—and those who created and used it—played in the birth of our democracy.

The program takes place at the historic Heller-Wagner Grist Mill Tavern, 150 West Walnut Street in Hellertown. It’s free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

For more information, visit hellertownhistoricalsociety.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

