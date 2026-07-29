Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 8/29/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

There's something special about Kutztown. It's a place where small-town charm, Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, and community pride come together. From its welcoming downtown and local traditions to its beautiful parks and historic roots, Kutztown is a town that loves to celebrate—and there's no better time than Sunday, August 2 for Kutztown Day and a special America's 250th Celebration hosted by the Kutztown Area Historical Society!

Bring the whole family and enjoy a day filled with delicious food vendors, community display tables, family-friendly activities, local organizations, and an evening fireworks spectacular that lights up the summer sky.

As our nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Kutztown Area Historical Society is proud to spotlight an exciting local history project created with Kutztown Area Middle School teacher John Noll and three of his students. Together, they've researched the historic Easton Road—the predecessor to today's Route 222—and its important role during the American Revolution. Their work has been transformed into 19 educational story panels that will be installed in the Story Walk displays at Kutztown Park, giving visitors a chance to discover how this historic roadway helped shape our region and our nation's story.

Celebrate the people, the history, and the hometown spirit that make Kutztown one of a kind. Join your friends and neighbors on Sunday, August 2, for Kutztown Day—featuring great food, family fun, local history, community pride, and fireworks!

Date Night

Looking for the perfect summer date night? Make your way to Bethlehem for Musikfest—one of the nation’s largest and most celebrated music festivals!

For ten incredible days, the streets, parks, and historic venues of Bethlehem come alive with the sounds of music from around the world. Stroll hand in hand through the festival grounds, discover new artists, enjoy amazing live performances, and create memories together surrounded by the energy and excitement of this one-of-a-kind event.

Musikfest is more than just a concert—it’s an experience. Share a favorite meal from one of the many food vendors, browse unique artisan creations, explore Bethlehem’s historic downtown, and find the perfect spot to enjoy a summer evening filled with music and fun.

And while you’re there, take a moment to appreciate Bethlehem’s own history. From its Moravian roots dating back to the 1700s to its role in America’s industrial story, this city has always been a place where people gather, create, and celebrate.

Whether you’re planning a first date, a night out with someone special, or a fun evening with friends, Musikfest offers the perfect mix of music, food, history, and unforgettable moments.

This summer, make your date night memorable. Come experience Musikfest in Bethlehem—where great music and great memories come together.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun family outing this summer? Celebrate America's 250th with music that's been part of our nation's story for generations at the 37th Annual Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association Bluegrass Festival!

From July 30th through August 2nd at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap, families can enjoy four days of live bluegrass music, delicious food, artisan vendors, instrument workshops, and a welcoming atmosphere that's perfect for all ages.

Long before bluegrass became America's music, fiddles filled the homes, taverns, and town squares of early settlers during the Revolutionary era. Today, those traditions live on through the songs and stories shared at this beloved festival.

Pack your lawn chairs, bring the kids, and spend the day discovering great music, meeting talented musicians, and making memories together. Whether you're introducing the next generation to bluegrass or simply looking for a relaxing summer adventure, there's something for everyone.

Celebrate our nation's past while creating new family traditions at the 37th Annual Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association Bluegrass Festival in Wind Gap. We'll see you there!

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date and get ready to experience the stories that make our community unique.

Coming September 24, 2026, the Sigal Museum in Easton will open a powerful new exhibition: “Aquí Vivimos: The Hispanic Community in Northampton County.”

This community-driven exhibition celebrates the voices, experiences, and traditions of Hispanic and Latino individuals and families who call Northampton County home. Through personal stories, photographs, family objects, oral histories, and interactive displays, visitors will discover the many journeys, traditions, and contributions that have helped shape our region. Explore stories of migration, family, faith, education, entrepreneurship, celebration, and community connection.

As we celebrate America’s 250th, this exhibit reminds us that our nation’s story is built from the experiences of many people, cultures, and generations.

Join the Sigal Museum beginning September 24, 2026, for “Aquí Vivimos: The Hispanic Community in Northampton County”—a celebration of heritage, resilience, and the diverse voices that make Northampton County home.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

