Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 4/29/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

This year, step back in time and experience the birth of a nation at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, part of the Lehigh County Historical Society.

The American Revolution wasn’t just a war—it was the spark that created the United States and gave our country its identity. Discover how ordinary, local people made extraordinary sacrifices for freedom, risking everything to forge a new nation. From soldiers on the battlefield to families holding communities together at home, their courage shaped the ideals we still cherish today.

Allentown was a place where local patriots played a heroic role in protecting America’s symbols of liberty. When the British threatened Philadelphia in 1777, the Liberty Bell was secretly hidden in Allentown to keep it safe—a bold act that helped preserve the very symbol of independence for generations to come. The people of the Lehigh Valley were part of the Revolution’s backbone, sending supplies, hosting meetings, and protecting freedom itself.

Explore the principles that defined a new nation: liberty, equality, self-government, and the rule of law. See how these revolutionary ideals influenced everyday life, from town halls to the drafting of our earliest laws. Learn how the fight for independence transformed America—and inspired generations to come.

Interactive exhibits, compelling stories, and historical artifacts bring this pivotal time to life for visitors of all ages. You can see the muskets, letters, and personal belongings that connect us directly to the people who lived through this era. Walk the paths of history and imagine what it was like to live through revolution—fear, hope, and determination all around you.

Plan your visit today and experience the American Revolution up close at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum. Learn, explore, and connect with the past that shaped our present.

Date Night

And now I am bringing you and your sweetheart a daytime date idea. Step back to July 8, 1776, and experience history as it happened—right here in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia!

Join the Sigal Museum for In Search of the Declaration, a monthly historic bus tour that brings the Revolutionary era to life. The tour takes place each second Saturday.

Begin your day at the Sigal Museum with an exclusive tour of Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County, then hop on a comfortable motorcoach to visit the very sites where the Declaration of Independence was read aloud—an act of bold defiance against the King of England. Along the way, explore historic treasures like Washington Crossing Historic Park, the 1719 William Trent House, and Christ Church Philadelphia, complete with private guided tours and behind-the-scenes experiences. There is a wonderful lunch at historic, Washington Crossing Inn.

This adventure is perfect for history lovers of all ages—imagine not having to worry about driving or parking. Our friendly guides will take care of all the arrangements.

Walk in the footsteps of those who lived the Revolution and discover the drama, intrigue, and courage that gave birth to a nation. In Search of the Declaration—a hands-on history experience you won’t forget!

For tickets and more information, visit sigalmuseum.org.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a calm, hands-on way to explore history and science with your family?

Start your Sunday at the Da Vinci Science Center for Sensory Hour, a quieter, sensory-friendly experience every first Sunday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m.

During Sensory Hour, interactive exhibits stay open with softer lights and reduced sound, so kids and adults can explore at their own pace. Discover how science and innovation shaped everyday life—even during the Revolutionary War! Learn about the tools, inventions, and problem-solving techniques that helped patriots in the Lehigh Valley and beyond fight for independence.

Guests can try hands-on experiments inspired by colonial-era ingenuity, like simple machines, chemical reactions, and communication methods that echo the creativity of the Revolution.

It’s perfect for families, kids with sensory sensitivities, or anyone who loves learning in a calm, welcoming environment. Explore, experiment, and connect with history and science at the same time!

Make your Sunday morning an adventure in curiosity and history with Sensory Hour at the Da Vinci Science Center. Visit davincisciencecenter.org for dates, details, and tickets!

Upcoming Highlights

Get ready for baseball like you’ve never seen it! In July 2026, the Midsummer Classic returns as the 2026 MLB AllStar Game, coming to Citizens Bank Park in the heart of Philadelphia.

From July 11th through the 14th, baseball’s brightest stars from the American and National Leagues take center stage during AllStar Week — a celebration of America’s favorite pastime featuring the Home Run Derby, AllStar Futures Game, fan festivals, player meetups, and more.

This year’s AllStar Game isn’t just a sporting event — it’s a once-in-a-generation moment, part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, with festivities and special experiences throughout the city.

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just looking for an unforgettable summer getaway, Philly is the place to be this July. Pack your glove, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and join us for baseball’s brightest week of the year!

For schedules, tickets, and fan events, head to visitphilly.com today!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

