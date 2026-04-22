Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 4/22/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back to the American Revolutionary era and discover the untold stories of those who lived through the struggle for independence in central and western Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Heritage Center, “These Truths Are Not Self-Evident: Stories of the Revolution in the Perkiomen Region,” is open now. It will run through March 27, 2027.

This was a time of tremendous upheaval, when ordinary people faced extraordinary choices—loyalists and patriots, soldiers and civilians, neighbors and families torn apart by war.

Through graphic-novel storytelling, the exhibit presents these stories, blending documented history with anecdotal accounts to bring the Revolution to life. Visitors will encounter an interactive experience that challenges you to separate fact from legend, letting you explore the difficult decisions, secret alliances, and dramatic events that shaped this region during the fight for independence. Learn how local residents contributed to—or were caught up in—the struggle that gave birth to a nation.

This exhibition offers a hands-on, thought-provoking way to connect with the Revolutionary War. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a student, or just curious about the human stories behind the battles, this is your chance to step inside history, explore the Revolution up close, and decide for yourself what is true.

Open now through March 27, 2027 at the Schwenkfelder—where the past isn’t just remembered, it’s experienced.

Date Night

Step into a place where music meets history at the Germantown Jazz Festival 2026, happening this weekend - April 24th through 26th in Philadelphia’s historic Germantown neighborhood.

This isn’t just a jazz festival—it’s a celebration rooted in a community that helped shape America. Germantown was the site of a Revolutionary War battle in 1777, where General George Washington and his troops fought for independence—and today, that same spirit of resilience and expression lives on through jazz.

Enjoy three days of live performances, master classes, and community events, featuring some of Philadelphia’s top jazz artists across iconic venues.

And for the perfect date night? Stop by Young American Cider, where you can sip locally crafted cider—just as cider was a popular drink in early America—while soaking in the neighborhood’s Revolutionary roots.

From live music to historic streets and a glass of cider in hand, it’s a night out that blends culture, history, and connection.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family outing that feels like stepping back to simpler times? Head to Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery—where the rhythms of farm life haven’t changed all that much since the days of the American Revolution.

Right here in the Lehigh Valley, families in the 1700s relied on farms just like this—milking cows, making butter, and gathering fresh food straight from the source. Today, Klein Farms keeps that tradition alive.

Kids can meet the animals, explore the farm, and see where their food comes from, while parents enjoy a peaceful break from the hustle of modern life. And just like colonists might have savored a fresh dairy treat after a long day’s work—don’t miss the homemade ice cream, made right on site.

Open daily, it’s a chance to connect with the land, with history, and with each other. Plan your visit to Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery—and taste a little piece of the past.

Upcoming Highlights

Step into the drama of the American Revolution at the Museum of the City of New York with The Occupied City—opening May first.

This immersive new exhibition brings Revolutionary-era New York to life, where Patriots, Loyalists, and everyday people faced impossible choices during seven years of British occupation. Walk through recreated taverns, explore a bustling print shop, and experience the city at the center of a fight for independence.

See how neighbors became enemies, families were torn apart, and everyday life carried on amid war. It’s history you can touch, see, and feel—perfect for history lovers of all ages.

Discover the stories that textbooks often leave out, from daring escapes to secret messages hidden in plain sight. Don’t miss this chance to walk the streets of Revolutionary New York—without leaving the city today.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

