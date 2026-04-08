Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 4/8/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Visit the new “America’s Second Revolution” exhibition open now at the National Canal Museum, where history comes alive and connections between past and progress are revealed.

While the American Revolution secured independence in the 1770s and 1780s, a later revolution transformed the young nation’s economy and infrastructure — a wave of innovation that some historians call the country’s second revolution. Canals and waterways became the highways of their day, moving goods, ideas, and opportunity across the growing republic.

This exhibition explores how that transformation built on the ideals of the Revolutionary era. The same spirit of ingenuity and self-determination that fueled America’s fight for liberty also inspired engineers and entrepreneurs to connect communities and spark industrial growth. In the Lehigh Valley, canals helped turn the region into a hub of commerce, linking local industry to markets far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders.

Through immersive displays and historical artifacts, visitors will discover how the nation’s early commitment to progress shaped modern America — a story that begins with independence and continues through innovation. It’s a powerful reminder that revolutions are not only fought on battlefields but also in ideas and advancements that change everyday life.

“America’s Second Revolution” at the National Canal Museum — where the legacy of the past meets the promise of the future. Check the museum’s schedule for details and plan your visit.

Date Night

Make it a fun date night in historic, downtown Easton: start with the 45-minute Easton Historic District Walking Tour (tickets through the Sigal Museum), where you’ll explore the city’s beginnings—from it’s Lenape roots at the Forks of the Delaware, it’s colonial settlement and trade systems, to Easton’s role in the Revolutionary era and its later Victorian transformation.

It’s a relaxed way to experience local history and conversation in just a short stroll. Afterward, cap the evening with dinner at River Grille, a local favorite for delicious food and great service—a simple mix of history, connection, and a memorable night out.

If you want to make it even easier, book the walking tour tickets in advance online and reserve dinner for right after the tour. That way the whole night flows—history, conversation, and dinner without any stress. It’s a great way to experience Easton’s past while enjoying its vibrant present.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family activity that connects past and present? Visit the Easton Farmers Market, one of the oldest continuous open-air markets in the nation, with roots reaching back to Easton’s colonial era when farmers and traders gathered in the town square to share goods and build community. Today that tradition lives on—families can explore fresh produce, artisan foods, and local crafts while teaching kids where food comes from and supporting regional growers. It’s a hands-on way to experience history in action, just as neighbors once did centuries ago.

Bring the whole family and make it a weekly tradition. Stroll the market stalls, chat with vendors, and enjoy the lively atmosphere that blends heritage with modern community spirit. Whether you’re grabbing ingredients for dinner or simply enjoying a morning outing, the market is a reminder that Easton’s history isn’t just in museums—it’s alive in places where people still gather, connect, and share.

Upcoming Highlights

It’s time to mark your calendar for Red, White & Blue To-Do in Philadelphia on July 2, 2026 — a full day of patriotic fun in America’s birthplace! The celebration kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony at the Betsy Ross House honoring our nation’s beginnings, followed by the whimsical Pomp & Parade featuring hand-decorated wagons, youth troupes, and community spirit as it winds past Independence Mall.

After the parade, head to the All-American Block Party on 3rd Street for live music, games, food, and family activities, with free performances at multiple historic district locations and extended hours at museums and attractions.

It’s a perfect way to celebrate history, community, and summer in the heart of Philly!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

