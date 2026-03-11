Megan's Museum Minute | Week of 3/11/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

If you want to experience the heartbeat of American music — and a surprising chapter of American Revolutionary history — take a trip to Nazareth and tour C.F. Martin & Company.

The Martin factory isn’t just where guitars are made — it’s where nearly two centuries of craftsmanship come alive. Their Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday, typically 9 AM to 4:30 PM, and weekday factory tours take you right onto the production floor. You’ll see raw spruce and rosewood transformed by hand into world-class instruments. There’s the scent of fresh-cut wood in the air, the steady rhythm of sanding and carving, craftspeople bending guitar sides over heated forms and carefully voicing each top. It’s precise, generational work — skills passed down since 1839, when German immigrant Christian Frederick Martin Sr. moved his young company to Nazareth. Six generations later, the business is still family-owned — a rarity in American manufacturing.

But Nazareth’s story stretches back even further. Founded by Moravian settlers in 1740, the town played a quiet yet important role during the American Revolutionary War. British prisoners of war were housed here after the Battle of Saratoga, and the Moravian community supported the patriot cause with food, structure, and skilled labor. This was a place rooted in faith, discipline, music, and craftsmanship long before steel-string guitars defined American sound.

So when you tour C.F. Martin Guitar and Co in Upper Nazareth, you’re not just watching guitars being built. You’re stepping into a community shaped by resilience, immigration, artistry, and history. And when someone strums that first bright chord, you’re hearing echoes of Nazareth’s story — more than 250 years in the making.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that mixes romance and Revolutionary history? Start at Washington House Hotel & Restaurant in Sellersville – a quick 40 minute drive from Allentown.

The property was first settled in 1742 along an old travel route used by colonial travelers long before Bucks County became part of America’s independence story. By the 1850s it grew into a licensed tavern—an early gathering place where neighbors shared news and community, much like the taverns of the Revolutionary era.

That history runs deep in Pennsylvania. Remember the famous Liberty Bell, which was hidden during the Revolution to protect it from British forces? It eventually traveled through the region, including stops near Allentown, Pennsylvania, reminding us that Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley played supporting roles in the fight for liberty.

Today, you can experience history with modern charm. Enjoy dinner at the Washington House—cozy, romantic, and perfect for date night—then stroll next door to the legendary Sellersville Theater 1894, transformed from an 1894 stable into a live performance venue. It’s dinner and a show in a space where past and present meet.

Make date night memorable—history, hospitality, and entertainment all in one place.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a free, family-friendly activity that sparks imagination? Join Public Broadcasting Service Storytime on the first and third Thursdays—including March 17th—for interactive read-alouds, songs, and activities that make books come alive for kids and families. Storytime is held at the Univest Public Media Center on the campus of SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It’s a welcoming community space where young readers can discover the joy of storytelling and parents can connect with other families.

Whether it’s your child’s first storytime or a regular tradition, PBS Storytime encourages learning, creativity, and a lifelong love of books. Sessions are free and perfect for preschool and early elementary ages—no registration required.

Mark your calendar for March 17th and every first and third Thursday. Bring your little ones and enjoy a morning of stories and smiles at PBS Storytime!

Upcoming Highlights

Step into the world of the Revolution on Sunday, March 15th at Washington Crossing Historic Park for “An Afternoon with Martha Washington.” From 2:00 to 3:00 PM, acclaimed historical interpreter Alisa Dupuy portrays Martha Washington, sharing her early life, her first marriage and children, her meeting and marriage to George Washington, and the trials and triumphs the first First Couple endured during the Revolutionary War.

This engaging solo performance gives you a rare glimpse into colonial life and the personal side of America’s founding story—right in the park where General Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware helped turn the tide of the war.

The program is pay-what-you-wish to support the park’s 250th anniversary initiatives, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

Don’t miss this chance to experience Revolutionary history in a vivid, personal way at Washington Crossing Historic Park—where the past comes alive!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

