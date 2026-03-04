Megan's Museum Minute | Week of 3/4/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back into a dramatic chapter of early American history with The Fries Rebellion, a locally made docudrama that brings to life the 1798–99 tax uprising in Pennsylvania’s German-speaking communities. After the Revolutionary War, the new federal government imposed a property tax to fund conflicts abroad—but many farmers saw it as unfair and intrusive.

Led by John Fries, a Revolutionary War veteran and auctioneer, these farmers staged protests, petitions, and eventually armed resistance, challenging federal authority and testing the young nation’s commitment to liberty and law. The rebellion was eventually quelled, but it raised critical questions about the balance between government power and citizens’ rights—questions that still resonate today.

The film brings this story to life through the eyes of Kayla, a modern teenager, who travels with her history-professor uncle to the sites where history unfolded—from the Red Lion Inn in Quakertown to the Sun Inn in Bethlehem. Through dramatic reenactments and vivid flashbacks, viewers witness how Fries and his followers risked everything in the name of their beliefs.

You can watch it streaming on Vimeo, pick up DVD copies with behind-the-scenes content, or attend local screenings at historical societies, libraries, and community centers. Educators can also incorporate the film into classrooms, with guides and lesson plans in development to help students explore civic responsibility, protest, and early American governance.

Whether at home, in school, or at a community event, The Fries Rebellion is an exciting, cinematic look at a little-known but pivotal moment in America’s past, showing how ordinary people helped shape the nation’s ideas of liberty, justice, and protest. Visit FriesRebellionFilm.com for more details.

Date Night

This date night idea is fun, adventurous, and seriously patriotic. Everyone loves animals, so start your evening at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, where you and your date can stroll among giraffes, penguins, and even majestic bald eagles—symbols of American freedom and independence. The zoo is the perfect spot to connect, laugh, and enjoy the outdoors together.

After your wildlife adventure, take a quick 20minute drive in the countryside to the 1760 Pub & Grille in Trexlertown for dinner. Named for the decade just before the American Revolution, 1760 serves hearty pub favorites, craft drinks, and comfort food in a cozy, historic structure.

The 1760s were a pivotal time: the French and Indian War had just reshaped the colonies, creating tensions that would spark the American Revolution—and now you can toast that history with a delicious meal!

This date night blends animals, history, and great food—watch eagles soar, stroll the zoo trails, and finish with a cozy dinner while imagining the revolutionary events that shaped our nation. It’s a memorable evening for couples who love animals, history, and each other.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a free, interactive way to spark your child’s imagination? Bring the whole family to storytimes and kids’ activities at the Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity! Every week, little ones and their caregivers can enjoy stories, songs, flannel board fun, and more in welcoming sessions that make early literacy exciting for toddlers through preschoolers and beyond.

Whether it’s classic drop-in storytime on Wednesday or Saturday mornings, or special themed play like Shake and Boogie sessions in local parks, the library’s storytimes are a great way for young families to connect, learn, and giggle together. The children’s department also offers tons of hands-on play with building toys, puppets, LEGO walls, learning computers, crafts, and scavenger hunts—so there’s fun to be had even after the last page is turned.

No registration is usually required for storytime, so just stop by with your little ones to make new friends and enjoy a morning of creativity and movement. From books to bubbles and playtime to puzzles, it’s a perfect way to spend quality time together and spark a lifelong love of reading.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date! This summer 2026, the New York Public Library presents Declaring America: 1776 and Beyond, a major free exhibition exploring the enduring meaning of the Declaration of Independence and its impact on American life and democratic ideals.

As part of the semiquincentennial celebration, the NYPL will showcase rare founding documents, including its own early Thomas Jefferson draft of the Declaration - one of only a few “faircopy” manuscripts written by Thomas Jefferson, showing the unedited text he submitted to Congress, including a lengthy condemnation of the slave trade that was later removed. Alongside this will be historic correspondence, art, and materials that trace how the revolutionary ideas of 1776 shaped the nation and continue to resonate today.

Mark your calendar for this unforgettable look at America’s founding and its legacy—coming June 2026 at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue. Details at nypl.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

