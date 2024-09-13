© 2024
A Deep Reflection on Life with Onaje Muid | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks to Onaje Muid about his deep realizations about life and its sometimes sudden end. They talk about the importance of loving those around you while you have the chance and the idea that we are all spiritual beings having a human experience.

Onaje shares his journey to becoming someone who dedicates his life to social work, human rights, and the healing of the African people. He discusses his belief in restoring the village, the need for application of loving Black communities, and the idea that pushing for change is not easy but is certainly beautiful.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 9/12/24)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
