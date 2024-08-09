Lifting As You Climb with Aisha Rilwanu and Florence Nabi | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Aisha Rilwanu and Florence Nabi, two 2024 participants in the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which provides young African leaders with networking opportunities and business knowledge. They discuss their businesses and how they use them to uplift their communities.

Aisha and Florence talk about their mix between social justice and economic empowerment, the inspiration and hope that fueled them, and the impactful moments from their visit to the U.S.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/8/24)

