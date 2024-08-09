© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Let's Talk

Lifting As You Climb with Aisha Rilwanu and Florence Nabi | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published August 9, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Aisha Rilwanu and Florence Nabi, two 2024 participants in the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which provides young African leaders with networking opportunities and business knowledge. They discuss their businesses and how they use them to uplift their communities.

Aisha and Florence talk about their mix between social justice and economic empowerment, the inspiration and hope that fueled them, and the impactful moments from their visit to the U.S.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/8/24)

Tags
Let's Talk Aisha RilwanuFlorence NabiMandela Washington FellowshipentrepreneurshipBusinessSocial Justiceempowerment
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
