"A Lot of People Need Healers": A Conversation with Kenyatta Uqdah | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts learns with Kenyatta Uqdah, a young Lehigh Valley resident who talks about growing up in Bethlehem and Baltimore, being a child of divorce, and his ongoing mission to become a healer for others.

Kenyatta talks through his struggle to feel like he belonged as a child and how that continues to affect him to this day, and shares his advice for children, parents, and people having trouble opening up.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/11/24)

Let's Talk Kenyatta UqdahDivorceYouthHealingBethlehemBullying
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
