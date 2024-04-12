"A Lot of People Need Healers": A Conversation with Kenyatta Uqdah | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts learns with Kenyatta Uqdah, a young Lehigh Valley resident who talks about growing up in Bethlehem and Baltimore, being a child of divorce, and his ongoing mission to become a healer for others.

Kenyatta talks through his struggle to feel like he belonged as a child and how that continues to affect him to this day, and shares his advice for children, parents, and people having trouble opening up.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/11/24)

