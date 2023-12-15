© 2023
Love, Growth, and Fatherhood with Michael Richardson | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published December 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST

On this episode, Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes his friend Michael Richardson to unpack the struggles of growing up in the Bronx and how that shaped him. They go on to talk about seeing loved ones battle addiction and facing it yourself. Beyond all of this, Michael wishes simply to be known as a loving father.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 12/14/23)

Let's Talk Michael RichardsonAddictionFamilychildhoodfatherhoodloveLehigh Valley
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
