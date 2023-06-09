Sitting Down with an Elder: A Conversation with Walter Beach III | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...sitting down with an elder.

Dr. Batts is back for another insightful episode, this time sitting down with Lehigh Valley resident and former NFL football player Walter Beach III, Hebkhu Nehti.

Walter talks about his childhood growing up in Michigan and being raised around strong Black men, his career playing football at Central Michigan University and with Cleveland Browns, his experiences facing racism, what it means to be a good man, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/8/23)