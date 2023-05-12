© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lets talk 3k.png
Let's Talk

Turning Pressure Into Diamonds: A Conversation with Dr. Angelique Orr | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
IMG_0986.JPG

Let's talk about...learning to leverage your community's power.

Dr. Batts is back with another episode of Let's Talk, this time welcoming Dr. Angelique Orr, Director of Westside Rising and CEO of The Phoenix Institute.

Dr. Orr talks about her life journey, from growing up on Chicago’s West Side to working in Africa, community organizing, what it means to be a Black woman, and learning to “feel” and show self-love, especially in the face of adversity.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)

Tags
Let's Talk Dr. Angelique Orrcommunity organizingself-worthself-lovecommunity powerChicagoCivil RightsLet's Talk
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content