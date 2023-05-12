Turning Pressure Into Diamonds: A Conversation with Dr. Angelique Orr | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...learning to leverage your community's power.

Dr. Batts is back with another episode of Let's Talk, this time welcoming Dr. Angelique Orr, Director of Westside Rising and CEO of The Phoenix Institute.

Dr. Orr talks about her life journey, from growing up on Chicago’s West Side to working in Africa, community organizing, what it means to be a Black woman, and learning to “feel” and show self-love, especially in the face of adversity.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)