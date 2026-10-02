Samuel Philippe | Lehigh Valley Landmarks

Landmarks with Leon is now also known as Lehigh Valley Landmarks. I'm your host, Rachel Leon, and president of the City Council in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Each week, I'll share a short feature with a big story commemorated with a historical marker that explores a person, place, or an event important to the Lehigh Valley.

Picture a gunsmith’s workshop in downtown Easton, Pennsylvania in the 1840s. The bench is covered in metal filings, violin varnish, and thin strips of bamboo cane. The man working at it isn’t choosing between trades. He’s combining them. What comes off that bench will end up in the hands of anglers across the country — and on a Pennsylvania historical marker more than a century later.

His name was Samuel Phillippe. The story is more complicated, and more interesting, than the word “inventor” suggests.Phillippe was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1801 and came to Easton as a teenager.

He apprenticed as a gunsmith under Peter Young and eventually opened his own shop as a gunsmith and locksmith. But Phillippe never stayed in one lane. He worked wood and metal, made and played violins, and built fishing tackle on the side.

In 1846, one of his violins won a medal at an exhibition of the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The same hands that fitted gun parts and shaped instrument bodies were also experimenting with something far lighter: bamboo.

For centuries, anglers had fished with simple cane poles. The idea that changed everything was splitting the bamboo into narrow strips, shaping each one, and gluing them back together into a lighter, more responsive rod. That combination of strength and flexibility became central to the emerging sport of fly-fishing — and Phillippe’s Easton shop was where an American version of the idea took shape.

Easton’s historical marker identifies Phillippe as the inventor of the split-bamboo fishing rod in the United States, noting that his first “rent and glued-up” cane rod was made about 1846 in the gunsmith shop that stood on this site. That precise phrasing matters.

It tells us what local history can document, while leaving room for a larger question: did Phillippe invent the idea entirely on his own?

Later writers disagreed. Dr. James A. Henshall, in an 1881 history of the split-bamboo rod, credited Phillippe with the first American use of the technique and placed his early work in the 1840s — but Henshall also acknowledged earlier English precedents and noted that Phillippe’s first rods were more limited than the fully refined versions that followed.

English makers had already been gluing together three strips of bamboo to build tapered rods, and Phillippe’s early efforts used a similar approach before he began experimenting with additional strips of his own. Other accounts credit further developments to American makers like E. A. Green and Charles Murphy, who built on Phillippe’s early designs in the years that followed.

Phillippe is best understood not as the sole inventor of every form of split-bamboo rod, but as a pioneering American craftsman whose Easton experiments became a foundational part of the technology.

That nuance doesn’t diminish the story — it strengthens it. Phillippe worked in an era when skilled artisans routinely crossed boundaries between trades, and his gunsmith shop doubled as a laboratory. Tools, materials, and practical knowledge moved freely between gun parts, violins, and fishing rods, all shaped by the same patient hands.

His influence continued through his family. Son Solon C. Phillippe joined the business in the 1870s and kept making rods after Samuel died of pneumonia on May 25, 1877 and is buried in the Historic Easton Cemetery, Section R, lot 17.

None of Samuel’s original rods is known to survive today, though the Sigal Museum holds one made by Solon — a rare physical link to a workshop that no longer stands. Easton’s landmark is more than a story about fishing tackle. It’s a story about American invention before the age of the modern laboratory — when a local craftsman could experiment quietly in a downtown shop, solve a practical problem, and end up influencing a sport practiced far beyond the borders of Pennsylvania.

A historic marker stands at South Third and Pine Streets in Easton recognizing Samuel Phillippe.

Information for this episode was provided by the Historic Easton Cemetery, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker for Samuel Phillippe, and the American Museum of Fly Fishing’s publication of James A. Henshall’s “Origin of the Split-Bamboo Rod.”