WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Is There a Franchise In Your Future?: An Easier Start to Business with Pam Barlette | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT

Thinking about starting a business or expanding your current business?

On this episode, Sally Handlon is joined by Pam Barlette, a former franchise owner and Certified Franchise Consultant, to talk about the endless opportunities for entrepreneurs through franchising. Pam gets into the ins and outs of opening a franchise location and the ability to be the boss while also having flexibility in your schedule.

They discuss the easier process that comes with opening a franchise location rather than starting your own business, the process of franchising a current business, and her book that educates on the entire process from start to finish.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/18/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Business Beat Pam BarlettefranchisingBusinessStart-Ups
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
