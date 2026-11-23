Kate Scuffle sits down with Robyn Watson, a dance professor at Muhlenberg College and the artistic director for Reset: New Dances, a showcase for the department's advanced choreography students.

Robyn shares the value of the class and concert's showcasing of the choreography process for students. Beyond that, Robyn talks about dance as a different way to have conversations rather than just entertainment, and the unique collaboration and learning process that takes place between choreographer and dancer.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/23/26)

