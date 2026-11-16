Kate Scuffle welcomes artist Emil Lukas and Allentown Art Museum Vice President of Curatorial Affairs Elaine Mehalakes to explore the upcoming exhibition Emil Lukas: Vanishing Point. Emil shares the inspiration behind the exhibition's title and explores some of the bigger questions he's asking through his work.

Then, Kate sits down with Associate Curator Claire McRee to talk about Anne Buckwalter: Heirloom, another exhibition coming to the Allentown Art Museum. Claire talks about the excitement of bringing the work of Buckwalter — a Pennsylvania native — to a local museum and the exciting collaboration that took place. Plus, the exhibition's goal to normalize sexuality.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/16/26)

