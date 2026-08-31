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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Not the Same Old Art Show" with Thomas Yuracka and Mar Haeussler | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Thomas Yuracka, President, and Mar Haeussler, board member with the West Park Civic Association, to explore the upcoming Art in the Park, which follows a theme of renewal following recent damage to several historic trees in the area.

Thomas and Mar talk about the expansion of the event and the types of artists featured in recent years and share what they look for when selecting participating artists. Plus, an early peak at the demonstrations, music, and more at this 51st annual event.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/31/26)

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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Mar HaeusslerTom YurackaArt in the ParkWest Park Civic AssociationAllentown
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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