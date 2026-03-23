The 4th Annual Allentown Film Festival with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

Paul Willistein sits down with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp of the Allentown Film Festival to talk about the 4th annual event, coming up in April. This year's event saw over 1,000 submissions and will feature more than 100 films produced locally and globally.

Alan and Michael talk about the process of watching a selecting films for the event and the beautiful venues that the festival will be held in. Plus, a sneak peek at their new feature film that will debut at this year's festival.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 3/23/26)

