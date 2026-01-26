© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Coming Together in Community with Ty Furman | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
Lafayette College

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ty Furman, Director of the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College, to explore their current performance series and the artists that it's bringing to the stage. From exhibitions to films to plays to ensembles, the diverse lineup offers something for all audiences.

Ty shares some of the discovery and wonder that community members can experience during their visit, and emphasizes the importance of creating a community rather than just an audience.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/26/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ty FurmanWilliams Center for the ArtsLafayette CollegeCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content