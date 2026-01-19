By Writers, For Writers with Angel Ackerman and Donna Brennan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Angel Ackerman and Donna Brennan of the Greater Lehigh Valley Writers Group to explore this year's Write Stuff conference, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers and opportunities for writers of all levels to network and grow.

Angel and Donna share more about GLVWG, which offers regular meetings on interesting topics, open mics, and a Writers' Cafe for people to share their work, as well as the community they see being built amongst the group.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/19/26)

