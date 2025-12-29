Accessible Theatre Education with Brett Oliveira, Darah Donaher, and Jessica Lopez-Barkl | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Brett Oliveira, Darah Donaher, and Jessica Lopez-Barkl of Northampton Community College's theatre department to talk about the significant expansions to their programming and classes.

Darah and Jessica share their journeys to their new roles and the group discusses the importance of providing local students with an education that will put them at the same level as other actors, as well as the goal to build on what the late Bill Mutimer built at the college.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

