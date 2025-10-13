The 2025 Philadelphia Film Fest with Michael Lerman | LV Arts Salon

Charles James sits down with Michael Lerman, Artistic Director and Chief Creative Officer of the 34th annual Philadelphia Film Festival, to explore some of the diverse films attendees can experience. The region's premir film fest includes more than 100 feature films and almost 30 shorts from around the world.

Michael encourages attendees to get tickets before they run out, talks about the impacts of world events on the films they screen, and some of the most exciting directors and filmmakers whose work will be seen this year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/13/25)

