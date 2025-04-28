"Hearts Beating as One" with William Sanders and Rae Labadie | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by William Sanders, Artistic Director, and Rae Labadie, Associate Artistic Director and Production Manager for Civic Theatre, to talk about the 2025 season. They discuss two musicals, Groundhog Day and Reefer Madness, that they'll each be directing as part of the lineup.

They also talk about Civic Theatre's grand history, including their 19th Street Theatre, its designation as a historic landmark, and its recent renovations. William and Rae also discuss the value of a well-known theatre organization with such a local community focus.

