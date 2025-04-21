The 20th Annual Student Poetry Project with Ann E. Michael | LV Arts Salon

Paul Willistein and George VanDoren celebrate National Poetry Month and the 20th annual Student Poetry Project. They welcome local poet and essayist Ann E. Michael to discuss her writing process and read from her latest poetry collection book Abundance/Diminishment.

Paul and George also recognize the winners of this year's Student Poetry Project, with readings of their poems and discussion on the themes and styles used in the works.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/21/25)