A Cinematic Field of Dreams with Matt McClanahan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Matt McClanahan, co-owner and co-operator of Shankweiler's Drive-in, the oldest operating drive-in movie theater in the U.S. They look at the theater's 90 years of history and talk about how Matt and co-owner and co-operator Lauren McChesney have brought programmatic updates while staying true to the local landmark's roots.

Matt also explains how he and Lauren came to own the theater. He gives a glimpse at upcoming films that people can be excited for, shares his thoughts for the future, and tells the story of the feline mascot that stole everyone's hearts.

(Original air-date: 12/16/24)