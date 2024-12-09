Homegrown Holiday Traditions with Touchstone Theatre and BHDA | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by talking with Mary Wright and JP Jordan of Touchstone Theatre about their 25th annual Christmas City Follies, a mix of original sketches, unforgettable characters, spirited songs, and a whole lot of holiday joy. They discuss the process of putting the show together, their invitation for fans to share their favorite memories of the show over the years, and how they've taken the show further into the community.

Then, Kate Scuffle sits down with Michelle Schultz and Mark Nebbia from the Bethlehem Historic District Association about the organization's 11th Holiday House Tour, giving people a glimpse inside of several of Downtown Bethlehem's historic homes and buildings. Michelle and Mark talk about the joy of getting to show off the specialness of the neighborhood, and their realization that other people have their own deep love and identity for the historic buildings.

(Original air-date: 12/9/24)