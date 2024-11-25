The Significance of Love and Being Seen with Jan Cohen-Cruz | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks about the new book See Me: Prison Theater and Love with author Jan Cohen-Cruz, and about how the story told in the books pages is one of change for both herself and the participants in programs everywhere. Jan talks about her inspiration for the book and how the project got started.

Also included is audio of some of the participants in the book reading portions of their contributions, which Jan shares has provided greater impact to the project. She also discusses applied theater programs, what they are, and why they're beneficial.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/25/24)