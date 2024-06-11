© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Community Film Festival with Jeff Vaclavik | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 11, 2024 at 6:23 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jeff Vaclavik, Board President of the Southside Film Festival, to talk about this year's multi-day event that will see a diverse lineup of films and filmmakers on Bethlehem's Southside.

Jeff talks about the welcoming environment the festival has created over time and the community that's been built among those that return year after year. He also gives some highlights for film lovers to look forward to.

The Southside Film Festival kicks off its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, June 11 and continues throughout the week. More information can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/10/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
