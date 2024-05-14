© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎟️ WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove is almost here! Join us on Saturday, May 18th for our 29th anniversary celebration. Get your tickets here. 🎟️
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Luminous Art with Kevin Broad and Warren Muller | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks with painter Kevin Broad and light sculptor Warren Muller about their upcoming exhibition entitled, "Duo Light: A Fusion of Perspectives" at the Stirner Modern Gallery.

They discuss the beautiful juxtaposition of their work and the process that goes into creating it, often with the vision of the final product undecided at the start. The renowned Philadelphia-based artists dive into the beauty in their separate and combined work and the journeys that brought them here.

An opening reception for "Duo Light: A Fusion of Perspectives" will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 3 - 6 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/13/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Kevin BroadWarren MullerDuo Light: A Fusion of PerspectivesStirner Modern GalleryPaintinglight sculptingEaston
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content