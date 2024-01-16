An Industrial Legacy Through Photographs with Ed Dougert and Keri Maxfield | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, host Kate Scuffle, along with photographer Ed Dougert and Art Director of the Nurture Nature Center, Keri Maxfield, discuss Dougert's upcoming exhibition of his photo documentary project "The Black Land: Remnants of the Once Great Anthracite Coal Industry of Northeast Pennsylvania."

The group digs into the expansive and eerie history of the country's first gigantic industry, the people and places that were part of it, and the ongoing journey to give them voices through photographs.

"The Black Land: Remnants of the Once Great Anthracite Coal Industry of Northeast Pennsylvania" is open at the Nurture Nature Center in Easton through March 30.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

