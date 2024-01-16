© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

An Industrial Legacy Through Photographs with Ed Dougert and Keri Maxfield | LV Arts Salon

authorBy Kate Scuffle
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST
On this episode, host Kate Scuffle, along with photographer Ed Dougert and Art Director of the Nurture Nature Center, Keri Maxfield, discuss Dougert's upcoming exhibition of his photo documentary project "The Black Land: Remnants of the Once Great Anthracite Coal Industry of Northeast Pennsylvania."

The group digs into the expansive and eerie history of the country's first gigantic industry, the people and places that were part of it, and the ongoing journey to give them voices through photographs.

"The Black Land: Remnants of the Once Great Anthracite Coal Industry of Northeast Pennsylvania" is open at the Nurture Nature Center in Easton through March 30.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/15/24)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
